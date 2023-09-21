Murals unveiled near Saginaw River

ZILWAUKEE, Mich. (WNEM) – Some murals near the Saginaw River were unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The artists said a team from Zilwaukee worked with them to come up with an idea for the art at the Zilwaukee Riverfront Park, and they decided on murals that represent the area from the past to the present.

The artists spent a couple of weeks brushing away.

“We tried to depict strength and beauty and resource, which we all think of when we think of this area,” said artist Lorrie Waterman.

They said they didn’t have trouble figuring out what to paint because they are from the area.

The collection of murals has been titled “Saginaw River in Zilwaukee: As It Was.”

