Murals unveiled near Saginaw River

Some murals near the Saginaw River were unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZILWAUKEE, Mich. (WNEM) – Some murals near the Saginaw River were unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The artists said a team from Zilwaukee worked with them to come up with an idea for the art at the Zilwaukee Riverfront Park, and they decided on murals that represent the area from the past to the present.

The artists spent a couple of weeks brushing away.

“We tried to depict strength and beauty and resource, which we all think of when we think of this area,” said artist Lorrie Waterman.

They said they didn’t have trouble figuring out what to paint because they are from the area.

The collection of murals has been titled “Saginaw River in Zilwaukee: As It Was.”

Read next:
MSP: Two men arrested for sexual assault of child
Taquan Houston from Saginaw and Kegan Rickner from Traverse City
Game of the Week, week 5 preview: Chesaning High School
Chesaning Football
Fundraising with frosting: Bakery fundraising for family who lost teenage son
Marshall's favorite cupcake flavor will sport his Dow High jersey number, #32, with a portion...
Michigan Supreme Court dismisses felony charges in Flint Water Crisis case
Flint Water Crisis felony charges dropped

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
Daniel Burns (left) and Scott Babcock (right)
Two deaths at Saginaw Co. Jail under investigation
Bay City house fire
Bay City house catches fire, explodes
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Some murals near the Saginaw River were unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Murals unveiled by Saginaw River
Lapeer QB
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Sept. 20
Flint Water Crisis felony charges dropped
Michigan Supreme Court dismisses felony charges in Flint Water Crisis case