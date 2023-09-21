Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of...
The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”(Oscar Mayer)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After a brief hiatus over the summer, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back.

The brand’s iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels was renamed to the Frankmobile earlier this year to celebrate its 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

“It was a franktastic summer celebrating our 100% Beef Franks with the Frankmobile from coast to coast. Though, like many of you, we miss our original icon,” associate director Kelsey Rice said in a statement.

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”

The hotdoggers will continue to drive along the hot dog highways and offer tours of the Wienermobile year-round.

“The Frankmobile was truly a BUNdle of joy. But now, it’s time to welcome back the Wienermobile! ❤️🌭,” Oscar Mayer wrote in an Instagram post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider...
Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Saginaw man sentenced to prison for attempting to buy 17kg of cocaine
Former bridal shop owner charged for defrauding customers of $50K

Latest News

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
homeless generic
Housing authority receives $4.5M to combat youth homelessness
FILE - Former U.S. Sen. Dick Clark has died. He was 95.
Former US Sen. Dick Clark, an Iowa Democrat known for helping Vietnam War refugees, has died at 95
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens