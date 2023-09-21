Pastor brings passion for peace into forge

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan pastor is turning donated guns into gardening tools, and he’s coming to mid-Michigan on Saturday.

Called “Disruptive Disciples Blacksmithing”, Reverend Corey Simon takes what he calls “symbols of death” and transforms them.

The completed pieces are then donated to families affected by gun violence or the church hosting the event.

Simon’s inspiration comes from the Bible.

“There’s two pieces of scripture and they say essentially the same thing. ‘They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, nor shall they learn war anymore,’” Simon said.

His ministry is fully inclusive and open to all. Anyone can join him and others in mourning those lost to gun violence, while promoting a mission for peace.

“My focus there is not to promote a legislation against guns or anything like that. It’s to recognize there’s a problem and to begin working towards a solution,” Simon said.

Disruptive Disciples Blacksmithing is visiting Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church in Essexville on Saturday, Sept. 23. The three-hour event beings at 10 a.m.

