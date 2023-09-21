Pleasant weather ahead!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Warmer temperatures will continue as the rest of the workweek unfolds giving us one last breath of summer! As we officially start fall on Saturday, we’ll start a gradual cooldown through the weekend and into next week. There still isn’t a lot of active weather on the horizon, the cooldown is owed to cooler air aloft being transported into the Great Lakes due to a Canadian high pressure system early next week. Take a look at the temperature trend in our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

The bus stops and your morning commute are in wonderful shape! There’s no rain this morning, just more of a partly cloudy sky. These clouds have helped to keep some mild air in as most of our area is starting in the middle 50s, while the Thumb even has some temperatures starting off above 60 degrees. Temperatures will reach up closer to 72 degrees at noon today, then highs near 80 degrees this afternoon! The wind will be south southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week so far! (WNEM)

Skies will be variably cloudy so sunshine will be on-and-off throughout the day. Some spotty showers will try to redevelop this afternoon, but that chance stands only around 10% so rain chances are minimal. Overall, there’s no need to change or cancel any of your outdoor plans!

There's a small shower chance Thursday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies remain variably cloudy overnight with a low of 57 degrees. Wind speeds will be south southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it’ll just be nice night giving a good opportunity to keep the windows open!

Thursday night will fall into the middle 50s. (WNEM)

Friday

Variably cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Friday also with a small pop-up shower chance. There has been some variability into this chance, we’re keeping it at 10% or less for now. Overall, know that the chance of showers remains very minimal on Friday afternoon.

Friday could see a stray pop-up shower. (WNEM)

Highs will be around 79 degrees with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. The average high temperature for September 22nd is 71 degrees so we’ll be around 8 degrees above during the afternoon! This is perfect weather for the last full day of summer.

Friday will have a high near 79. (WNEM)

