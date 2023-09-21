Police: Flint man arrested after passing out while driving on I-75

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man was arrested after allegedly passing out while driving on I-75 earlier this week.

It happened on Sept. 17 when troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro North Post came across the man’s vehicle stopped in the right travel lane of I-75 in Oakland County’s Springfield Township, MSP said.

The driver, a 48-year-old Flint man, was passed out behind the wheel, police said.

“After finally waking the driver, troopers detected signs of impairment,” police said, adding the investigation determined the driver was intoxicated.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found a Glock 27 with an extended magazine on the rear passenger floor.

The driver did not have a CPL and he was lodged in jail pending review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

