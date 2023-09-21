Police: Power outage causes crash

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash on in Saginaw Township was caused by the ongoing power outage, Saginaw Township Police said.

A crash occurred at Schust Road and Fashion Square Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21.

According to police, a woman in a van was heading northbound on Fashion Square Boulevard and crashed into a mail room truck and then hit another truck.

Crash at Fashion Square Boulevard and Schust Road. (WNEM)

Police said the crash was directly related to the power outage.

The power outage extends from Kochville Road past Schust Road, and is affecting busy intersections such as Tittabawassee Road and Bay Road.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

