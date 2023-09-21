Power outage in Saginaw Co. affecting residents, businesses

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A power outage in Saginaw County has left more than 700 customers, including businesses, without power.

The outage extends from Kochville Road past Schust Road, and is affecting busy intersections such as Tittabawassee Road and Bay Road.

Consumers Energy outage map as of 11:50 a.m.
Consumers Energy outage map as of 11:50 a.m.(Consumers Energy)

According to Consumers Energy, the power outage was reported on Thursday, Sept. 21 shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Consumers does not have a cause determined for the outage and the estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m.

There is also a smaller area from Riviera Street to Bel Air Street that has been experiencing a power outage since 10:39 a.m. Power for that area is expected to return at 3:15 p.m.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more information.

Read next:
Public safety department seeking owners of found property
Bay City Public Safety Department
Pastor brings passion for peace into forge
A Michigan pastor is turning donated guns into gardening tools, and he’s coming to mid-Michigan...
Saginaw fire chief retires
Saginaw Fire Chief Thomas Raines retires
DNR encouraging more doe hunting to control deer population
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider...
Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Saginaw man sentenced to prison for attempting to buy 17kg of cocaine
Former bridal shop owner charged for defrauding customers of $50K

Latest News

A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
Bay City Public Safety Department
Public safety department seeking owners of found property
A Michigan pastor is turning donated guns into gardening tools, and he’s coming to mid-Michigan...
Pastor brings passion for peace into forge
Saginaw Fire Chief Thomas Raines retires
Saginaw fire chief retires