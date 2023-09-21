Power outage in Saginaw Co. affecting residents, businesses

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A power outage in Saginaw County has left more than 700 customers, including businesses, without power.

The outage extends from Kochville Road past Schust Road, and is affecting busy intersections such as Tittabawassee Road and Bay Road.

Consumers Energy outage map as of 11:50 a.m. (Consumers Energy)

According to Consumers Energy, the power outage was reported on Thursday, Sept. 21 shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Consumers does not have a cause determined for the outage and the estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m.

There is also a smaller area from Riviera Street to Bel Air Street that has been experiencing a power outage since 10:39 a.m. Power for that area is expected to return at 3:15 p.m.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more information.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.