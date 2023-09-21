Public safety department seeking owners of found property

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is seeking the owner(s) of found items recovered by property officers.

The public safety department said on Thursday, Sept. 21, property officers recently took multiple items, including a medical device, as found property into its custody and are trying to find the owner(s).

“If you are missing something, call us! We would love to get your property back to you,” the public safety department said. “You would need to describe the item(s) and provide proof of ownership for us to release the property.”

Investigators said some of the found items are: phone chargers, keys, wallets, electronics, jewelry, clothing, tools, and more.

Call Cpl. Cameron or Cpl. Berg at 989-895-0927. They are available to speak to you Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

