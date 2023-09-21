Saginaw fire chief retires

By George Castle
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Fire Department’s (SFD) chief is retiring.

In a social media post, SFD congratulated Thomas Raines after his 30 years spent working there.

“He was always there to lend an ear to listen to and always willing to offer compassion when problems happened in life or on the job,” the SFD said. “He cared deeply about the community he served, but even more so in the people he worked along side of.”

The SFD promised to take care of the fire department and said Raines’ leadership, work ethic, and determination will live on forever there.

