Sheriff’s office investigating breaking and entering at propane business

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering that happened at a local propane business.

Investigators determined the crime happened between the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 19 and the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Ziehm Propane located on E. M-61 in Hay Township.

The suspect or suspects forced entry through a locked door and entered the business, stealing money and causing property damage, the sheriff’s office said. The amount of money stolen was not disclosed.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the sheriff’s office at 989-426-9284.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.