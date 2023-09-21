Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to a beautiful weekend. If you are on your work or school grind, here are five stories to know before you start the day.

1. Jeep maker Stellantis put forth a new counteroffer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union Wednesday night. A spokesperson said it mostly covers non-economic issues. The Big Three are on notice, as more workers are expected to strike Friday at noon if significant progress isn’t made between the automakers and the union.

2. Michigan Supreme Court decided a lower court ruling will stick, dismissing criminal charges against seven officials, including former Gov. Rick Snyder. The court decided a judge acting as a one-person grand jury didn’t have the authority to issue indictments.

3. The Flint River Watershed Coalition opens its new location today. The Kearsley Street location will be home to Flint River-Based Recreation, providing education and advocacy. It has water testing equipment and an education program available to more than 20-thousand students. The celebration is at 4 p.m.

4. Zilwaukee’s Riverfront Park is now home to new murals that shows the area from past to present. Two artists are focusing on the Saginaw River, wildlife and the industries its supported over the years. The murals are titled “Saginaw River in Zilwaukee: As it Was.”

5. The Better Block Flint is here! The non-profit educates, equips and empowers communities to reshape and reactivate built environments to promote healthy, vibrant neighborhoods. With Crim Foundation, they working to reimagine the former Mega Coney Island. Learn more about the Better Block organization here.

