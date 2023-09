SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have gorgeous weather in-store this evening for week 5 of Friday Night Lights! Skies will be clearing through the afternoon leading to (mostly) clear conditions this evening. Additionally, unseasonably mild conditions will continue this evening with temperatures at kickoff in the lower 70s. Have fun and enjoy your evening!

Chesaning @ Montrose (WNEM)

Ithaca @ Hemlock (WNEM)

Standish-Sterling @ Millington (WNEM)

John Glenn @ Birch Run (WNEM)

Bullock Creek @ Carrollton (WNEM)

Saginaw United @ Davison (WNEM)

Valley Lutheran @ Saginaw MLS (WNEM)

Swartz Creek @ Linden (WNEM)

Heritage @ Lapeer (WNEM)

Corunna @ Lake Fenton (WNEM)

