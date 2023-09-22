Friday, Sept. 22, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - We made it to Friday, finally! Happy morning to you. If you are getting ready to head out soon before the weekend, here are five stories to know.

1. United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain is providing a strike update this morning at 10 a.m. ahead of the noon negotiation deadline he offered to the Big Three. Fain is expected to call on more plants to “stand up” and strike if progress is not made. Industry experts predict the impact of the strike may be felt on the supply chain as a whole very soon. About 13,000 workers are on strike.

2. A frightening landing for a rather usual flight at MBS International Airport in Freeland Thursday night. The front landing gear on a small propeller plane collapsed while touching down on the runway just before 9 p.m. Everyone made it out safely and the runway will be closed for the investigation.

3. A number of district courts in Genesee County will close under a consolidation plan. There are seven locations of the 67th District Court. The proposed closures are anticipated to save the county $21 million over a nine-year period.

4. If you own a rifle you no longer want or need, you can give it to Flint Police Department, no questions asked. You can get up to $500 for the rifle. No handguns will be accepted. No ammunition is allowed on the presences. It’s Saturday, Sept. 22, from noon to 5 p.m. at Cathedral of Faith Church in Flint.

5. Downtown Bay City is host to the annual Hell’s Half Mile Film and Music Festival. Today, at 11 a.m., several short films will begin showing followed by a series of feature movie showings for the rest of the day. Tonight, join a filmmaker reception at MI Table at 8 p.m. The band Moonbeau at 10 a.m.

