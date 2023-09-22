Hamady homecoming postponed due to ‘safety concerns’

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hamady homecoming events have been postponed due to what its superintendent calls “safety concerns.”

The school made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in a Facebook post, which was made on behalf of Superintendent Leslie Key.

Hamady Middle/High School said the homecoming parade, football game, and the dance on Saturday, Sept. 23 have been postponed due to safety concerns.

The decision was made by law enforcement, Beecher Community Schools, and Westwood Heights Schools, the school said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. We appreciate your support in keeping our students, staff and community safe,” the school said.

The school also said new times and dates for the homecoming events will be announced at a later date.

TV5 reached out to school officials for a comment, however no one could be reached.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.