Hamady homecoming postponed due to ‘safety concerns’

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hamady homecoming events have been postponed due to what its superintendent calls “safety concerns.”

The school made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in a Facebook post, which was made on behalf of Superintendent Leslie Key.

Hamady Middle/High School said the homecoming parade, football game, and the dance on Saturday, Sept. 23 have been postponed due to safety concerns.

The decision was made by law enforcement, Beecher Community Schools, and Westwood Heights Schools, the school said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. We appreciate your support in keeping our students, staff and community safe,” the school said.

The school also said new times and dates for the homecoming events will be announced at a later date.

TV5 reached out to school officials for a comment, however no one could be reached.

Read next:
UAW workers at processing centers strike
UAW file photo
Grants awarded to colleges to increase completion rates
Money (generic)
The autumn season means the first frost and freeze is on the horizon
Autumn brings the chance for the first frost and freeze. Average in mid-Michigan is late...
Saginaw woman sentenced for embezzling more than $100K from mother
Valda Cork

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Power outage at Tittabawassee and Bay Roads
Power restored in Saginaw Co.
Landing gear of aircraft collapses at MBS International Airport
Crash at Fashion Square Boulevard and Schust Road.
Police: Power outage causes crash
A Flint man was arrested after allegedly passing out while driving on I-75 earlier this week.
Police: Flint man arrested after passing out while driving on I-75

Latest News

Autumn brings the chance for the first frost and freeze. Average in mid-Michigan is late...
The autumn season means the first frost and freeze is on the horizon
Valda Cork
Saginaw woman sentenced for embezzling more than $100K from mother
Money (generic)
Grants awarded to colleges to increase completion rates
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Sept. 22