Landing gear of aircraft collapses at MBS airport

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) – An incoming aircraft at MBS Airport had concerns its landing gear was not coming down on Thursday evening, and the landing gear collapsed upon touchdown.

On Thursday night, Sept. 21, a single-engine propeller aircraft was having issues with its landing gear, said James Canders, the manager of MBS Airport in Freeland.

Upon landing on the runway, the landing gear collapsed, Canders said. He said there were three passengers on board the plane, but no one was injured and the aircraft is stable.

The runway is closed, but airport officials are assessing and getting permission to move the aircraft so the runway can reopen, Canders said.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

