Local charity to build tiny home village for homeless vets

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties allowed the public to check out what the new Sacred Heart Tiny Home Village might look like.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Once completed, the transitional housing program in the north end of Flint will have 24 houses and a community center filled with resources for not just veterans, but the surrounding community as well.

Katie Baxter, the CEO of Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties, credits her predecessor for the idea.

“We see homelessness every day and in our warming center, we see veterans who are homeless, and it breaks our heart,” Baxter said. “So, she had a vision that we would help veterans in this way and utilize our resources and our property to do that and we feel very blessed.”

The village will be located across from Catholic Charities’ soup kitchen. Construction begins next year.

