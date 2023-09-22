Program buying back unwanted rifles

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - If you have any unwanted guns, there’s a chance for you to get cash for turning in a rifle as a local city launches a new strategy to reduce gun violence.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Flint Police Department announced the Gun Buy Back Program. The initiative will offer up to $500 for rifles turned in with no questions asked.

“What it does is get guns out of the hands of people who kind of say in themselves, ‘Well maybe I don’t need the gun,’” said Christopher Martin, a bishop at the Cathedral of Faith Church. “Whether it’s legal or illegal, we’re not going to ask questions. We just want to get as many rifles and assault styles off the street.”

The first event will run on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of Faith Church.

They are only accepting rifles; no handguns or ammunition is allowed on the property.

