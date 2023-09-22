Saginaw community marches for peace

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Nonprofits and community members came together on Thursday night to make a change one step at a time.

While the march has been around for years, it comes at a time of global, economic, and political tension.

“We’re showing the different connections to peace in the community, whether it’s peace in the family, peace in the workplace,” said Jason Dean, the event coordinator for Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness.

Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness hosted its third annual Saginaw Peace Walk at the historic Montague Inn Bed & Breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The expo before the walk saw 21 other organizations come together, all highlighting their connections to peace.

“It’s really about showing, not only the connections to peace, but peace in terms of inclusiveness and really there’s a place for everyone in society,” Dean said.

That inclusiveness has stretched far beyond city lines as well.

“It’s an international prayer, and it’s not just local,” said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore. “You have people as far as Toronto coming in here now, coming to pray over this city and pray with us.”

This makes the walk and its cause that much more fulfilling for those who planned it.

“There’s a lot of people that are wanting to be involved in something that is increasing peace in the area,” Dean said. “And so, when you have an event like this and you see different organizations and different people coming together, it kind of proves that point that people are ready to come together for peace.”

The peace walk was co-sponsored by Wildfire Credit Union.

