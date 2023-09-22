‘There’s something in the water’: 10 sets of twins born at hospital

Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on...
Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on Thursday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Recent births at a California hospital have people seeing double.

Long Beach’s MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on Thursday, more than double the amount normally at the hospital at any given time.

“There’s something in the water. It’s great,” said mom Autumn Brook. “I’m hoping that maybe one day we can all get together and meet the other twins and just have a twin party.”

Twins occur naturally in 1 out of every 250 pregnancies, the Cleveland Clinic said.

Look at these twins! (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Power outage at Tittabawassee and Bay Roads
Power restored in Saginaw Co.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Crash at Fashion Square Boulevard and Schust Road.
Police: Power outage causes crash
By not killing more antlerless deer, the DNR says it creates a troubling trend.
DNR encouraging more doe hunting to control deer population
A Flint man was arrested after allegedly passing out while driving on I-75 earlier this week.
Police: Flint man arrested after passing out while driving on I-75

Latest News

Shawn Fain, UAW President
Processing centers to strike at noon, UAW president says
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars, $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
A FedEx driver helped save a woman as flames tore through her Tennessee home. WTVC, MATTIE...
FedEx driver saves elderly woman
A Las Vegas man is accused of targeting high-value Lego sets at Target.
Man accused of stealing $7,000 in high-value Lego sets, police say