UAW president addresses Blue Cross Blue Shield strike

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - UAW President Shawn Fain addressed the week-long UAW strike involving 1,400 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers.

Fain said the insurer who once employed 5,000 workers has shrunk 40 percent in union membership over the last 10 years.

“For years, the insurer has been outsourcing their work,” he said. “The workers that are left are stuck in a tiered system where it takes 22 years to get to top pay.”

Along with the end of tiered wages, the union is calling for the end of outsourcing and contracting jobs.

The insurer is continuing to provide services and encourages members to use the online and app-based services during the strike.

