Processing centers to strike at noon, UAW president says

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - UAW President Shawn Fain gave an update on the strike Friday morning, Sept. 22.

During the update, Fain said processing centers, including the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, will strike at noon.

Stay with TV5 for the latest on this strike.

Read next:
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Bayne’s Apple Valley more than ready for fall crowds
The Coughlin family continues Bayne's traditions while adding their own twist.
Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure
Approximately 48,000 mattresses sold at Costco locations in the Northwest United States, San...
Saginaw community marches for peace
peace

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage at Tittabawassee and Bay Roads
Power restored in Saginaw Co.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Crash at Fashion Square Boulevard and Schust Road.
Police: Power outage causes crash
By not killing more antlerless deer, the DNR says it creates a troubling trend.
DNR encouraging more doe hunting to control deer population
A Flint man was arrested after allegedly passing out while driving on I-75 earlier this week.
Police: Flint man arrested after passing out while driving on I-75

Latest News

The Coughlin family continues Bayne's traditions while adding their own twist.
Bayne’s Apple Valley more than ready for fall crowds
The Coughlin family continues Bayne's traditions while adding their own twist.
Bayne's Apple Valley more than ready for first day of Fall
Here's a look at some of the stories we're covering.
TV5 news update: Friday morning, Sept. 22
If you are getting ready to head out soon before the weekend, here are five stories to know.
Friday, Sept. 22, 2023: 5 things you need to know