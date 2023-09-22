Processing centers to strike at noon, UAW president says

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - UAW President Shawn Fain gave an update on the strike Friday morning, Sept. 22.

During the update, Fain said processing centers, including the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, will strike at noon.

Stay with TV5 for the latest on this strike.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.