UAW workers striking at Davison Road Processing Plant

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - When the clock struck noon on Friday, UAW workers at the Davison Processing Plant took to the picket lines, as did workers at suppliers across the country.

“With inflation and cost of living going up, we’re just all fighting for us to have a good sustainable income so that way we can support our families, so we can have time with our families and just have a good living,” said Jessica Laury, a UAW worker on strike.

Those on the picket line have a bottom line.

“The bottom line really is to definitely end tiers so that way we can have some kind of equal pay between our plants and other plants, between seniority members and different people here. That way, we’re all making an honest income,” Laury said.

Longtime employees also want more incentives for the years they’ve put in.

“With me being here for 17 years, I would love to have a pension so I could retire in 13 years,” said Janelle Stilson, a fork truck operator.

Laury said she is hoping an agreement is made soon.

“We’re just hoping that it can come to some type of agreement sooner than later so that way we don’t have a drawn-out situation and a lot of our families are not out here trying to put pieces together and struggle to make ends meet,” she said.

