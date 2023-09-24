Clouds return Monday, eventually a few showers follow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful weekend around Mid-Michigan, and hopefully you were able to take advantage!

Skies have been filled with sun, temperatures have been in the pleasant 70s, and we haven’t had to look over our shoulder for showers. As we move into the new work and school week, showers do return to the forecast. However, these showers don’t appear to be something that will ruin the week and rainfall amounts are expected to be pretty light.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, we’ll keep enjoying the sun through the rest of the daylight hours before clouds start increasing overnight. These clouds are not expected to produce any showers tonight, with plenty of dry air near the surface thanks to our easterly wind flow of the last few days.

Lows tonight will settle in the 50s. (WNEM)

Those easterly winds will stick around overnight around 5 to 10 miles per hour, with our 60s and 70s from this afternoon dropping into the 50s for the Monday morning bus stops and commutes.

Monday

Although the sun may poke through occasionally, cloud cover will take the majority in our skies for the next several days. Despite this, Monday should be mostly dry. So if you’ve been putting off the lawn getting cut this weekend or doing any projects that require dry weather, Monday still seems like a day that can be salvaged.

Rain chances for Monday look like they’ll be slightly higher in the late evening (after 8 PM), but most of the rain should still hold off until after midnight. Anything prior to that point should be pretty isolated.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. (WNEM)

Highs on Monday will be slightly cooler thanks to the clouds, but should still land around the upper 60s and low 70s. East northeasterly winds will remain consistent around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

As mentioned above, showers become more common overnight and into Tuesday. Lows on Monday night should be in the upper half of the 50s.

Showers Through Thursday

Right now, it appears rain chances will last through Thursday, before another big area of high pressure settles in next weekend (perfect timing yet again).

With an easterly wind remaining pretty consistent through the early parts of this week, these showers will be fighting some intrusion of dry air. They’ll be able to overcome, but rain chances look manageable. As of this moment, Tuesday looks like the day that’s more likely than others.

Showers are possible Tuesday but likely won't wash out the day. (WNEM)

Current projections through Thursday show much of the region picking up less than 0.50″ spread out over 4 days, and many (especially the northern half of the area) picking up less than 0.25″. Of course, we’ll monitor things the next few days, due to some of the inconsistency in our data when it comes to the day-to-day coverage of showers.

