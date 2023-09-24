Michigan defeats Rutgers 31-7 in Jim Harbaugh’s return to the sideline

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) - It was the Big Ten opener for Michigan today as they welcomed Rutgers to the Big House.

Not only that but it was the return of Head Coach Jim Harbaugh off his 3-game suspension.

It wasn’t a good start for the Wolverines. In the first minute, Rutgers Gavin Wimsatt finds Christian Drexel who would have all green in front of him and would score on 69-yard touchdowns to take a 7-0 lead.

Later in the 1st, Michigan would bounce back as Blake Corum would take it down the middle and score the 2-yard touchdown to tie it up.

Later in the 2nd, J.J McCarty would step back and find Semaj Morgan for an 18-yard touchdown to give Michigan their first lead of the game going into halftime.

Rutgers decides to go for it on 4th down but Mike Sainristil gets the interception, bounces off players and he keep going. He finds some green and has winged helmets to guard him into the endzone for the pick six to make it 24-7.

As Harbaugh’s homecoming is a success with Michigan scoring 31 unanswered point to pick up a 31-7 victory to begin Big Ten play.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.