Michigan State falls to Maryland in their Big Ten opener

The Spartans turned the ball over five times as MSU moves to 2-2 on the season
By Austin Szumowicz and Mark Pearson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State hosting Maryland for their Big Ten opener. The Spartans trying to earn acting head coach Harlon Barnett his first win.

Tough start for MSU. The Terrapins Taulia Tagovailoa connects with Sean Greeley to open the scoring. Maryland wouldn’t slow down, as the Terps build a 21-0 lead.

Credit Michigan State though, they’d stick with it. Before the half, Noah Kim finds Montorie Foster Jr. for the good gain, which leads to a field goal. It’s 21-3 at half.

Spartans change the momentum on the second half. Tagovailoa rolling out, fires for the endzone but Angelo Grose makes a fantastic interception! MSU would cash it in!

Noah Kim with time in the pocket, he slings it out to Tyrell Henry. He hauls it in for the nine-yard touchdownl, it’s 21-9.

Same score in the fourth quarter. Michigan State with 1st and goal and Katin Houser is in for Noah Kim. Houser’s pass is going to be intercepted and this was the story of the game. Maryland forced five MSU turnovers.

The Terps would get the dagger on the next drive. The quick pass goes out to Octavian Smith Junior for the game-clinching score.

As Maryland would take down Michigan State this evening, 31-9.

