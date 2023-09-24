Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University
Tuskegee University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff, Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray) - An overnight shooting at Tuskegee University officials sent multiple people to the hospital, WSFA reports.

A university spokesperson said it happened at an “unauthorized party” at the West Commons housing complex. She said two campus visitors were treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds, while two students were injured trying to leave the area. The nature of the injuries was not specified.

The Tuskegee University Police Department is working with local law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The university says counseling resources are available to students.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valda Cork
Saginaw woman sentenced for embezzling more than $100K from mother
Landing gear of aircraft collapses at MBS International Airport
Friday Night Lights
Vote for TV5′s Game of the Week
Scores for Friday Night Lights games
Tragedy leads to unique roundabout in Jackson County
Tragedy leads to unique roundabout in Jackson County

Latest News

California is using AI to find wildfires before they explode. (Credit: CNN, KCAL/KCBS, OnScene...
California is using AI to fight wildfires
Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker (29) carries the ball as he breaks a tackle against...
No. 16 Oklahoma beats Cincinnati 20-6 in Bearcats’ Big 12 debut
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA depicts the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft at the asteroid...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation