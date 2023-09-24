Pleasant Sunday weather & a few small shower chances this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pleasant weather will roll on through this Sunday after a perfect first day of fall! We’ll be just a touch cooler today as a northeasterly wind starts to pick up more, we’ll also see that slight cooling trend continuing into this upcoming workweek. You can take a look at those temperatures in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

There are new shower chances in the forecast for this week too. Any rain we see this week is expected to stay on the lighter side, additionally with showers staying more on-and-off. We expect our rain totals to stay on the lighter-side, so hopefully it shouldn’t cause too many issues for our area farmers who are looking ahead to the early stages of harvest.

Today

Mostly clear skies this morning have allowed for patchy fog to form in Central Michigan and our northern counties. Most fog is in wide-open fields, but based off of traffic flows we haven’t seen it impacting traffic! Temperatures will rise from the upper 40s/lower 50s this morning to around 68 degrees at noon. Our highs will reach up to 73 degrees this afternoon with a northeast wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. That wind is the reason why we’ll be slightly cooler than yesterday. High cloud coverage will increase through the day, particularly in the afternoon which will lead to filtered sun by dinnertime.

Sunday will be a touch cooler than Saturday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will eventually turn mostly cloudy tonight with only a stray sprinkle possible. Lows will fall to around 55 degrees with a northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph. It’ll be another nice windows-open night, and no issues are expected at the bus stops on Monday morning!

Sunday night has lows in the middle 50s. (WNEM)

Monday

The first chance of showers this week will come back during the afternoon as the remnants of Ophelia race up the eastern seaboard. We may get grazed by just a few showers moving in from the southeast to the northwest, rather than them moving in from the southwest. This rain will be light and scattered and certainly poses a better chance for Metro Detroit than it does for us. In Mid-Michigan, Flint will have the best chance of seeing showers.

Only a few showers will form Monday. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 72 degrees with an east northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy outside of the showers so it may not feel as warm as it did over the weekend. Monday night will have lows falling to around 56 degrees.

Monday will have highs in the lower 70s. (WNEM)

Additional Shower Chances

The best chance of showers so far this week comes in around Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll keep an eye on how much rain coverage there potentially could be, but this rain should be on the lighter side. Additionally, the majority of this week’s rain totals will be picked up from the showers in this timeframe.

Not much rain is expected this week, despite the shower chances in the forecast. (WNEM)

High pressure is still expected to form in Eastern Canada this week, though it’s not projected to be as strong as initially thought which is why these shower chances have been added in. Essentially, the high won’t be strong enough to completely “deflect” the showers coming in, which is why we’ve needed to add the rain potential into the forecast for this week.

