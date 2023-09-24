Preseason comes to an end for the Spirit as the Greyhounds beat Saginaw 5-4
The Spirit scored three straight goals to tie it up in the 3rd period but gave up the game-winner with under a minute to go
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit closed out the preseason against the Greyhounds.
1st period, Soo up 1-0. Will Bishop fires one and it’s tipped in by Valentin Zhugin. Saginaw ties things up 1-1.
Over now to the 3rd period it’s 4-3 Soo. Zhugin makes the pass to Zayne Parekh. He takes a shot and he scores. The Spirit scored three straight goals to even it up 4-4.
Under a minute left. Saginaw had a power play chance but allowed a huge turnover in their zone and Justin Cloutier scores the game winner.
The Spirit lose 5-4 and will open the regular season next Saturday against Sarnia
