Preseason comes to an end for the Spirit as the Greyhounds beat Saginaw 5-4

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit closed out the preseason against the Greyhounds.

1st period, Soo up 1-0. Will Bishop fires one and it’s tipped in by Valentin Zhugin. Saginaw ties things up 1-1.

Over now to the 3rd period it’s 4-3 Soo. Zhugin makes the pass to Zayne Parekh. He takes a shot and he scores. The Spirit scored three straight goals to even it up 4-4.

Under a minute left. Saginaw had a power play chance but allowed a huge turnover in their zone and Justin Cloutier scores the game winner.

The Spirit lose 5-4 and will open the regular season next Saturday against Sarnia

