SVSU takes a tough home loss to Indianapolis 35-10

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley is looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season and today the Cardinals hosted Indianapolis.

2nd Quarter, Jairus Grissom takes the snap for SVSU. He throws it over the middle and it’s caught. Derrick Hinton Jr. gets hit hard but he’s still standing. He breaks free and gets some extra yardage for the 1st down.

Indianapolis with it now. Jade Schlabach takes the handoff and gets in for the touchdown. Indy goes up 21-3.

Indianapolis back with it. Gavin Sukup chucks this one downfield. Into double coverage and it’s intercepted by Elijah Gordon.

SVSU tried to mount a comeback but they couldn’t stop Indy’s offensive attack. 3rd Quarter. Gavin Sukup looks for another pass deep down field and it’s caught by Alonzo Derrick for a 70 yard touchdown as SVSU loses today 35-10

