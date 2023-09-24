VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal at MSU

(Michigan State University)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A couple’s homecoming weekend at Michigan State University (MSU) became more special as they are now engaged to be married.

On Sunday morning, Sept. 24, the groom-to-be, Joey Lucas, mapped out his route and created a plan to surprise the bride-to-be, Sydney Borowiak. Both were electrical engineering majors and graduated in 2019.

Friends and family hid out in the Engineering Building’s courtyard.

The video above is from an MSU official.

News 10 congratulates the newly engaged couple!

