Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) -A police officer fell from a suspect’s car Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

At 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper was conducting a traffic stop near the area of Cooper, High, and Elm Streets when officials said an altercation occurred. The suspect did get back into his car while the trooper attempted to arrest him.

MSP said on the social media platform ‘X’ that the suspect took off at a high speed with the officer hanging out of the driver-side window. The trooper was taken 3/4 mile before falling out of the speeding car.

The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested after the suspect turned himself in. The suspect is currently lodged in the Jackson County Jail on several charges.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.

During the scuffle, police said the trooper’s body-worn camera fell off and was lost. It has since been recovered.

