‘Bittersweet’: Former St. Laurent Brothers owner passes torch to new owner

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Just in time for “spooky season,” an iconic local business is staying sweet and expanding to another mid-Michigan city.

The new owner of Bay City’s St. Laurent Brothers candy store is hoping to keep the classic feel of the store while brining in some tasty new treats.

“It is a little bittersweet, it’s been a part of the fabric of our life for a long time,” said Steve Frye, former owner of the candy shop.

Exactly 38 years. Frye and his family have been the only owners outside of the original family to own the historic St. Laurent Brothers candy shop.

Now, they are passing the torch.

“My kids have worked here, all the stockholder’s kids have worked here, and lots and lots of kids that we known. My wife was a teacher so she kind of groomed kids through there and got them when they’re good ones,” Frye said. “It will be kind of different but we’re more than ready.”

And he said they have found the perfect person to continue the legacy.

Jordan Dice, who also recently purchased the Midland Mall, will be taking over from here.

“I’m very honored. It’s a longstanding business that has been here in the community for almost 120 years and I certainly have long memories of it throughout my childhood, and many generations of my family do,” Dice said.

Those generations include his great-great-grandparents, who used to meet at the store for dates in 1919 shortly after St. Laurent Brothers moved into the location.

“There’s a lot of historical value here,” he said.

And while he’ll be keeping most things the same, including the current staff, procedures, and the use of the original century old equipment, there will be a few additions.

“We’ve been considering Ruby Chocolate, adding as another variety of chocolate here. And I’d like to open a store in my mall there in Midland that I own,” he explained. “I think it’ll be a good location for it.”

As for Frye, he’s excited for retirement but he said there is one thing he’ll miss.

“People,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful experience, we’ve been blessed.”

And while Frye is no longer the owner, he’ll remain a lifelong customer.

