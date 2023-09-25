Community concerned about Dow’s cashless, clear bag policies

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After being postponed for a month, new policies will be coming to the Dow Event Center in Saginaw.

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 28, the Dow will be completely cashless and clear bags will only be allowed in the building.

Some in Saginaw have concerns about the decision.

“There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered that I would like to find out,” said Thomas Roy, a concerned Saginaw resident.

Just days away from a new cashless policy going into effect at the Dow Event Center and the policy change has left some in the Saginaw community upset and questioning the decision.

“Any time that you use a credit card, the business usually absorbs that 3 percent what the credit card usually costs. So I’m curious to find out if, when somebody does try to purchase that debit card, or you know, use a debit card, are they going to force that fee upon them? Which is totally wrong,” Roy said.

Roy said the new cashless policy will exclude certain people from attending events at the Dow.

“A lot of people do not have debit cards or credit cards and everyone should be invited to the Saginaw Dow because everyone pays for it,” Roy said.

Roy believes the Dow Event Center needs to think more about the community they serve.

“The renters, the homeowners - they all put that millage in. And if that millage wasn’t in effect we wouldn’t have a Dow, that’s the sad thing,” he said.

Roy hopes the policy can be eliminated moving forward.

“Not everyone has a debit or credit card and that it’s open to everyone doesn’t matter if you get a free ticket, or however you get that ticket. You should be able to purchase little trinkets, little pucks, food, drinks, in our Dow,” Roy said.

TV5 reached out to the Dow Event Center for comment and is waiting to hear back.

