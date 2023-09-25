Consumers Energy outlines five-year plan for a better power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Consumers Energy rolled out a new plan they are calling their reliable Roadmap. The new Blueprint for an improved power grid will take the company 5 years to complete.

Consumers Energy will invest $5 billion into the project and they hope to achieve two main goals.

First, the company would like to limit the number of people involved in a single-outage event to around 100,000.

Second, they want to make sure that any customer with an outage gets their problem resolved within 24 hours.

Tracy Wimmer a spokesperson for Consumers Energy said she understands customer’s frustrations with recent outages.

Wimmer said, “The number one thing is to say we absolutely get it, we understand you are frustrated and you have every right to be and that is why we are doing this. we are directly trying to respond to and meet the needs of our customers.”

The power company looks to improve their technology, burry power lines, increase the amount of tree trimmings, and higher new employees to quicken the process.

