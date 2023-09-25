Crash kills 1 man, seriously injures another

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash occurred on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, a crash occurred in Plainfield Township shortly before 6 p.m.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), the investigation indicated a driver was travelling westbound on Esmond Road, near Allen road, when he lost control of his 1996 Dodge Ram pickup. MSP said he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 47-year-old Hale man, was transported by medical helicopter to a Saginaw area hospital, but died from his injuries, MSP said.

The only passenger, a 24- year-old Hale man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to MSP.

MSP said alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash and it remains under investigation.

