Expert says state economy could lose billions if UAW strike continues

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against The Big Three auto makers is in its second week.
By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the Big Three is in its second week, but the longer it goes, the higher the concern a prolonged work stoppage will have on the national and state economy.

Tim Nash, the leader of economic research at Northwood University, said while the strike hasn’t put a big dent in the economy yet, that could change if a deal to end the strike isn’t in place soon.

“The impact of the 2019 strike directly to General Motors was about $4 billion, and to the total economy it was $10 [billion] to $11 billion,” Nash said.

Nash, the director of the McNair Center at Northwood University, reflected on the impact the 2019 UAW strike had on the U.S. economy.

Nash said this strike has cost the economy just under $1 billion, but said that number could get a lot bigger if the strike goes for about 10 weeks or so.

The 2019 strike went on for almost six weeks.

“If the strike is prolonged, then we’re going to start to see some very potentially negative impacts on the U.S. economy, which would primarily hit Michigan,” he said.

Nash said the state economy could lose about $3 billion dollars if the strike goes 10 weeks.

That’s not all. Nash said a long strike, which has targeted facilities that warehouse that ship car parts to dealers, means people may not get needed parts for auto maintenance anytime soon.

“And if those parts aren’t available, it’s going to make it awfully hard for people to drive their vehicles to get to work, go on vacation,” he said. “So these are all the kinds of negative impacts that we could see down the road if we don’t settle the strike soon.”

