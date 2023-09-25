Free Covid-19 tests available for every U.S. household

Visit Covid.gov to get your tests
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, Sep. 25, free Covid-19 tests will be available for people in the United States. Each U.S. household will be eligible for four free tests through the website Covid.gov. It couldn’t have come at a better time as Covid-19 numbers continue to rise in Mid-Michigan.

Applying for the free tests takes a matter of minutes and the tests will be shipped at no cost.

James Spalding said, ”I think it’s critical because so many people just don’t know what they’ve got,” he then added, “Is it a simple cold or is it Covid because I’d want to know. It makes a difference.”

The program for free tests was suspended back in May, but now that it’s back Dr. Paul Entler with University of Michigan Health said it can help limit the spread of Covid moving into the fall.

“You know we spend a little bit more time indoors. There are sporting events. School’s back in session. When people are in crowds we would expect more of these viruses because they’re easily contagious,” said Dr. Entler.

Spalding said he would rather be safe than sorry, and having at-home tests gives him an extra sense of security.

“My sister in fact just thought she had a cold and she took a Covid test and it was positive. She was about to fly home and spend some time with my mother and that would not have been a good situation,” said Spalding.

“If you notice any types of symptoms outside your normal allergies please get tested early,” said Dr. Entler.

Playing it safe to keep the community safe.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay City staple is now under new ownership.
Bay City’s St. Laurent Brothers candy shop gets new owner
Crash kills 1 man, seriously injures another
Altercation leads to Michigan State Police trooper falling out of moving car
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90

Latest News

Michigan, SVSU to get federal funds for youth mental health resources
The new Blueprint for an improved power grid will take the company 5 years to complete.
Consumers Energy outlines five-year plan for a better power grid
Saginaw Valley State University will be given $530,000 for two years to help with behavioral...
Michigan, SVSU gets federal funds for mental health
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has been in business since 2014.
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q exits Dow Event Center over cashless policy
Here's a look at some of the stories we're covering.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, Sept. 26