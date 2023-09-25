Monday, Sept. 25, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday! Hope the weekend was kind to you. We are looking ahead at five stories you should know before your day starts.

1. While the Writers Guild of America may have been able to come to a tentative deal with big movie studios, the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike continues. Mid-Michigan strikers said they are in this for the long haul. It is day four of the union’s expanded strike against General Motors and Stellantis. Many are waiting on updates from the union, it’s been quiet since Friday.

2. As a potential government shutdown looms, Congressman Dan Kildee will hold a press conference today to highlight the local impacts a potential shutdown would have in Mid-Michigan. It’s set for 1 p.m. He’s expected to discuss impacts to social security and Medicare and Medicaid.

3. Sweet news for a local Bay City business. St. Laurent Brothers has a brand new owner. Local businessman, Jordan Dice, bought the 120-year-old Bay City staple and wants to expand its products to include ruby chocolate. He also said he wanted to open a storefront inside the Midland Mall.

4. Saginaw Valley State University’s Board of Control will hold a special session to debate a new alcohol policy for sporting events, specifically whether to allow liquor license applications. The meeting is at 4:30 p.m. in Wickes Hall.

5. A track or treat event is coming to Midland this week and volunteers are still needed. The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life are hosting. It’s Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Midland Co. Fairgrounds.

