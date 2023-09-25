The politics behind UAW strike

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - “To be honest, all eyes are on Michigan right now. I mean in Washington DC, it doesn’t matter if it’s people from, you know, the democratic side the republican side, everyone wants to know what’s happening with the negotiations, what’s the status of things,” said U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a democrat representing Michigan.

Politicians such as Slotkin have been visiting UAW picket lines, to show support for the union.

In Delta Township at GM’S Customer Care and Aftersales facility, the workers are welcoming any and all support. Whether it’s politicians, other union members, or people from the community, they say they want as many people as they can get out there, to show solidarity.

“County commissioner, state house rep, you know we value any support from any of our politicians to come, you know we did a lot to help Biden get elected,” said Scott Zuckschwerdt, with the UAW Region 1D.

As they provide endorsements and knock on doors for politicians, UAW members say they appreciate the favor of public support being returned.

United States Representative Slotkin says her role is about incentivizing manufacturing in the U.S. and addressing the economic divide, not about the UAW contract negotiations.

“I’m not in the room. It’s not appropriate for an elected official to be in the room. I don’t think it’s appropriate you know, for Donald Trump, to parachute into Michigan and make it about him. No one here is talking about politics, they’re talking about living a middle class life,” said Rep. Slotkin.

However, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, have both announced they’re flying into Michigan to visit the picket line. They’re hoping to show support for the more than 980-thousand UAW members.

A Michigan State University political scientist, says you shouldn’t expect politicians to change any strike outcomes.

“I think they’re there, because they see opportunities to ally with those workers, and to try to win votes.” said Matt Grossmann, MSU’S Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research in the department of Political Science.

He believes people are underestimating the amount of swing votes within the UAW. While its leadership is historically leans democrat, he says the membership can go either way.

Local union members in Lansing, agree.

“We don’t really look at it as a democrat or republican, we sort of look at it as a trade unionist, what do these politicians stand for? Do they vote with, do they side with, workers?” said Zuckschwerdt.

UAW International President Shawn Fain recently said all of their political endorsements, have to be earned through actions and not words. They’re looking for legislation that supports the unions, including incorporating the UAW into new electric vehicle plants.

