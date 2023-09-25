Saginaw man to receive posthumous award for extraordinary heroism

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is receiving a medal for his extraordinary heroism after he gave his life to save his grandson from drowning.

James David is posthumously receiving a Carnegie Medal, which is considered as North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism. Those who survived him will receive a financial grant.

The medal is awarded through the Carnegie Hero Fund, which was established in 1904 by Andrew Carnegie.

It has awarded medals to 10,387 people who risked serious injury or death to save others in acts of extraordinary heroism. The fund has also given nearly $45 million in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance to the recipients or their survivors.

James, a 62-year-old man from Saginaw, died on July 16, 2022. He drowned while attempting to save his 4-year-old grandson, Kolton David, from the same fate after he fell off a fishing boat into the Saginaw Bay in Essexville, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission (CHFC) said, adding Kolten was wearing a life jacket when he fell.

According to the CHFC, Kolton’s dad jumped into the water after him, but Kolton was panicking and repeatedly attempted to climb onto his dad who was struggling in the water. James entered the water and swam 200 feet to Kolton, where he took Kolton from his dad and told him to return to the boat. James and Kolton were then separated.

From 800 feet away, two men in another boat saw Kolton’s 9-year-old brother jumping up and down and waving his arms in the fishing boat which was still moving forward, the CHFC said, adding the men went to the scene and rescued Kolton and his dad about 15 minutes after they entered the water. The men then found James drowned about 10 feet away from Kolton.

By that time, a marine patrol boat arrived to the scene and helped bring Kolton, his dad, his brother, and James to the shore, the CHFC said, adding Kolton was taken by ambulance to the hospital for observation: he inhaled water into his lungs, had difficulty breathing, and a cough.

Kolton recovered one month later, but James could not be revived, according to the CHFC.

Along with James, the Carnegie Hero Fund recognized 15 other people.

