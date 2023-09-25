SVSU to sell alcohol at select home sporting events

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) is permitted to seek a license to sell alcohol at its athletic venues.

The decision was made by SVSU Board of Control during a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 25.

“Many fans who attend our athletic contests also attend games at Dow Diamond, the Dow Event Center, and other facilities in our region and our state where alcohol sales are permitted,” said George Grant Jr., SVSU president. “People have many choices for where to spend their time and their money, and we recognize that some individuals purchase alcohol as part of their game-day experience.

SVSU plans to move forward with alcohol sales at select home sporting events on a trial basis for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Aramark, our Dining Services partner, has extensive experience with alcohol sales at other sporting venues across the country, and we are working in collaboration with them to follow best practices, as well as all applicable laws,” Grant said. “We will proceed thoughtfully to introduce alcohol sales on a limited basis during the current academic year.”

Dates and venues are still being determined.

The decision was made after Michigan legislation was signed in July, permitting public universities to sell alcohol at athletic facilities.

