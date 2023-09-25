UAW Local 651 offering help to striking members needing it

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - United Auto Workers (UAW) members in mid-Michigan are trading in their usual income for $500 a week until the strike is over.

Union workers who’ve been through this before told TV5 it’s all about sticking together.

“It was a little bit difficult, but we managed to get through it because as we are [UAW Local 651], we support each other. Everybody helped each other out,” said Nicole Gregory, UAW member.

Gregory was talking about the 2019 strike against General Motors that lasted almost six weeks. Now she’s back on the picket line.

For now, she’s getting strike pay of $500 a week until the work stoppage is over. Gregory said the the striking members are ready to strike for as long as it takes.

“We are way better prepared this time around, especially at this [UAW Local 651],” she said.

And UAW Local 651 President Eric Price said there are things being done to assist members if they need it.

“We have a kitchen over at the hall where, if members get hungry they can call over, or we can deliver food, whatever they ask for,” Price said. “We do sandwiches, we have hot dogs, hamburgers. I know some folks cook meals at home and even bring them to the strike lines for our members as well.”

Price says that’s not all.

“I’ve been in contact with United Way. Tomorrow we’re going to actually go start stuffing some food boxes for our members who may need some extra help at home. So, we can have those available at the hall as well,” he said.

It’s short term pain for long term gain Gregory said. She’s more than willing to fight for the fair pay she wants.

“We’re fighting for our rights. We deserve it,” she said. “No offense, but I’m tired of being the doormat to make somebody else a millionaire.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.