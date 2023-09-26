60s hang around for Wednesday, slight chance for showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers have hung around for another day in Mid-Michigan and temperatures have been cooler with the stubborn clouds.

Like Monday, our showers haven’t been an all day constant thing, but they will be around during this evening so if you have outdoor plans, be sure to keep tabs on the radar. As we head into Wednesday, it looks like our chances drop off a bit before picking back up slightly on Thursday.

After that, things still look great as we move toward the weekend! For more on that, check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

If you do have plans this evening, be sure to keep tabs on the rain with our Interactive Radar. You can also download the TV5 First Alert Weather App, which even provides future radar.

These showers are expected to remain possible through tonight, but as the low itself dives southward from Iowa tonight, it will drag some of our moisture with it, and signs are pointing toward the best chances for rain moving to our west and southwest with it. So by tomorrow morning, while we aren’t comfortable saying rain won’t be possible, we expect a low coverage if any showers are present.

Low temperatures are expected be in the upper half of the 50s tonight, or low 60s. (WNEM)

Clouds will hang tough tonight, keeping our lows from falling too far, with many of us landing in the upper half of the 50s and low 60s again. East southeast winds will remain around 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight.

Wednesday

Most of the showers are expected to remain south of us on Wednesday. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, the best chances for rain tomorrow will likely be dragged more to the south and west of us, keeping Wednesday mostly dry. With plenty of clouds and at least some moisture remaining, we will still keep a small chance for showers in our forecast.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected in the 60s. (WNEM)

Highs will remain cooler in the 60s with the clouds sticking around through the day, with winds out of the east southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Showers are expected to pivot back northward on Wednesday night and Thursday, with one more day of chances Thursday before drier weather returns Friday into the weekend. The best chance for showers on Wednesday night and early Thursday would be our southern counties, closest to the path of the low through the Ohio Valley. Other areas like the Tri-Cities and Thumb may have a slight chance, but the south will be the highest.

