Chick-fil-a prepares for grand opening traffic

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Chick-fil-a on Miller Road is gearing up for its grand opening this Thursday. With any opening of a new restaurant comes excitement and of course traffic, but owners worked with experts and local officials to make sure everything ran smoothly.

“Chick fil A did its own traffic study and determine that Miller road would be able to handle this volume of traffic that is going to be created there,” said Kylie Dontje, Communications Specialist for Genesee County Road Commission.

When customers arrive to the restaurant they will have two ways of getting to the fast food restaurant. They will be able to turn left or right into and out of the parking lot from Austins Parkway, but for Miller Road, they will only be allowed to make a right turn in and out of the Chick-fil-a parking lot.

“Only being able to make a right turn in and out will help traffic move a little bit more smoothly. If you have people making left turns in and out it could cause some longer backups there,” said Dontje.

She says as long as patrons follow the posted signs, traffic shouldn’t be an issue with the opening of the Chick-fil-a.

But they do anticipate a large volume of people going to the restaurant for some time.

“If people are going out, be aware that it’s probably going to be pretty busy for the first couple of weeks, maybe even the first couple of months. We saw that when Popeye’s opened on Miller road it was really popular, but eventually you know that traffic will die down a little bit and it’ll be more manageable,” said Dontje.

Chick-fil-a will open on Thursday for breakfast at 6 a.m.

