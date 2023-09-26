Credit union loses more than $54K to fraud, police seek help identifying suspect

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Clio Police Department is seeking information on a woman who has been fraudulently obtaining money from multiple Genisys Credit Unions in mid-Michigan.

Woman suspected of fraud by Clio PD.
Woman suspected of fraud by Clio PD.(Clio Police Department)

On Thursday, Sept. 7 the suspect (pictured above) entered the Genisys Credit Union in Clio, where she presented a forged out-of-state ID and fraudulently obtained $5,000 in cash from a Home Equity Line of Credit, the Clio Police Chief Wendel Millstead said.

Millstead said the credit line in question belongs to a woman whose identifying information was the forged ID, but the ID had the suspect’s image on it.

The investigation revealed starting on Sept. 6, she and an unknown accomplice(s) hit a total of seven other Genisys branches across three counties until Sept. 7, Millstead said. In two of the other incidents, she used different forged IDs.

The loss came to a total of $54,500, according to Millstead.

“A suspect was developed early on, which necessitated no media releases at the time,” Millstead said in a post on Facebook. “However, that suspect has since been cleared, and law enforcement is lacking any other leads.”

If anyone has identifying information on the woman, or information on anyone else who might be involved in the series of crimes, contact the Clio Police Department at 810-686-5010 and reference complaint number 23-228. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

