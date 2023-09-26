First black president formally installed during ceremony at SVSU

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - George Grant Jr was formally installed during an investiture ceremony Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Saginaw Valley State University.

Grant is the fifth president of the university which was founded in 1963.

Grant assumed the office of president earlier this year and succeeded Donald Bachand who served as president since 2014.

Grant served as chancellor of Pennsylvania State University-Berks and spent 24 years at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, including 12 years as dean of the College of Community and Public Service.

The investiture ceremony confers the authority of high office and was held at the Malcom Field Theatre of Performing Arts in SVSU’s Curtiss Hall.

During his speech, Grant said the faculty and staff of SVSU are the heart of the university.

“Through our commitment to each other, our students will learn in a safe, caring university that places our priority on student success, exploration and belonging. This is our commitment to every student,” said Grant.

SVSU has seen only four prior presidents since its founding and Grant will be the first person of color to serve as SVSU president.

