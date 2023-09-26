Flint to incinerate 68 guns collected during buyback event

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department collected 68 assault-style rifles at the Gun Buy Back Program event on Saturday.

Residents of Flint had the opportunity to turn in assault-style weapons on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Cathedral of Faith Church. Residents could turn in their guns, no questions asked, and receive up to $500 cash based on the condition of the weapon.

The city of Flint said its program, unlike others, targets the types of weapons that cause the most harm and offers residents the street value of working-condition weapons.

“Gun violence continues to cause enormous grief and trauma, and I will not allow our city government to profit from our community’s pain by reselling weapons that can be turned against Flint residents,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “I am thankful to all of the residents who surrendered their weapons. Let’s continue to work together to prevent the loss of life in Flint.”

The program was funded by a grant awarded by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

The city said it is partnering with Michigan State Police to incinerate all of the collected guns, as the city’s policy is to never resell weapons.

