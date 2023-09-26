Graff: UAW strike impacting some vehicle parts, body repairs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the Detroit three automakers could have an impact on people looking to get body work done on their vehicle, depending on the type of parts they need.

The Managing Partner at Graff Chevrolet told TV5 how long it may take to get your ride repaired.

“Right now, a lot of what we’re doing with parts that we need for warranty-type vehicles and whatnot - we’ve been working with fellow dealers to get [them] because we can’t just necessarily go down to the distribution center to pick those up,” said Lisa Kusey-Rechsteiner.

If you drive a General Motors (GM) car and it needs body or warranty work, there’s a possibility you may have to wait two to three weeks, maybe longer, depending on what type of parts are needed for your vehicle.

Kusey-Rechsteiner, managing partner at Graff Chevrolet in Bay City, said the UAW’s strike against the Detroit Three has put the squeeze on genuine GM parts.

“If we have to go through an OEM distribution center, then there may be some delays. We work with insurance companies, if you have rental car coverage on a body shop type of repair, to make sure that you have some coverage that way,” she explained. “But there could be some delays in body repairs, as well as some warranty repairs depending on parts availability.”

Kusey-Rechsteiner said the dealership ordered more parts before the strike to have more stock on hand. She said right now, in most cases, parts are available in one to two weeks for her customers.

“If the vehicle is drivable, and a lot of times they are, especially with a deer hit type of thing, then we will have them stay in the vehicle until we know the parts are coming,” she explained. “If it’s not drivable, then yes, we’ll work with the guest and the insurance company and try to get the best rate possible for a rental car in the meantime.”

Of course, GM vehicles need routine maintenance, too. As far as that goes, Kusey-Rechsteiner doesn’t foresee issues with that in the short-term.

“So, at this time, those types of companies and distribution centers are not on strike. So oil, filters, regular maintenance type of items are pretty regularly available. I don’t believe we’ll see a delay in that unless the strike continues for a long period of time,” she said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.