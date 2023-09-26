How UAW strike is impacting car inventory at Graff Chevrolet

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against Ford, General Motors (GM), and Stellantis is in its second week and the work stoppage has not yet impacted the inventory for new cars.

The Managing Partner of Graff Chevrolet in Bay City discussed the dealership’s car inventory and how they’re working around potential road blocks for customers who are looking to buy a new set of wheels.

“The immediate need for vehicles, we’re going to be OK,” said Lisa Kusey-Rechsteiner.

Kusey-Rechsteiner, is the managing partner of Graff Chevrolet in Bay City. She said her dealership, which sells GM cars, has its normal inventory of new vehicles.

“As we order cars, we’re in the pipeline anywhere from four to six months. So, a lot of them that are sold have already been slated to be produced. So those customers will be fine,” she explained.

She said that could change if the UAW’s work stoppage drags on.

“Going forward, if there’s a lag, if we see the strike continue for another three to four weeks, that will impact our inventory say December, January,” she said.

For now, new car buyers looking to purchase GM vehicles appear to be in luck.

Kusey-Rechsteiner said she’ll do what she can to get customers the car they’re looking for.

“Let’s say I don’t have the exact color, we work with a lot of different GM dealers to try to trade that in. They take one of ours, we take one of theirs,” she explained. “Everybody has been working pretty well together knowing that we’re all in the same position.”

Kusey-Rechsteiner is quick to point out that used car inventory is also at normal levels and should stay there for another three to four weeks.

So, she said now is a good time to buy if someone is in the market for a new set of wheels.

“There’s good incentives, the inventory is still pretty plentiful. For example, our store here in Bay City, we have about 200 [cars] incoming still. Those were ones that were already in the order system,” she said. “Those plants are not ones that are [on strike], so they are continuing to work and build these cars and get them to us.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.