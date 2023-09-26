Michigan State basketball holds their first practice of the 2023-24 season

By Cole Martens
Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State basketball held their first practice of the season today.

After reaching the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ last year, The Spartans expectations are even bigger going into this season.

After the tournament, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker both announced they would be returning for their 5th year, thanks to the Coronavirus Rule.

The Spartans also finished in the top 5 in recruiting.

Thanks to the mixture of experienced and young talent, head coach Tom Izzo believe this team will be able to learn from each other.

“I think they are going to be better players because competition is gonna be better because they bring that youth, enthusiasm and everything, but knowledge will be better because of our upper classman can do it they can watch them do it. I think the combination of the two is going to really benefit us,” said Izzo.

Michigan State will start the season with an exhibition match against Hillsdale College on October 25th.

